Gould was a junior at Carlton High School, having transferred from Wrenshall this year. Wrenshall superintendent Kim Belcastro said Monday that Gould was “a great kid. Really just liked and respected by students and staff. This is a huge loss for the communities of both Wrenshall and Carlton.”

Gould, 16, was eastbound in a Ford Taurus at about 12:15 p.m. Friday on a curve on Carlton County Road 1 near Leimer Road when he lost control on the icy, snow-covered road, according to Sgt. Doug Juntunen of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Gould’s vehicle collided with a westbound Ford Escape driven by Julie Jacobson, 29, of Moose Lake.

Gould was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Jacobson suffered minor injuries. Two children in her car, ages 5 and 3, did not require medical attention.

Proper seat belt and child restraint systems were in place in both vehicles and in use, Juntunen said. Road and weather conditions were believed to be factors in the accident, he said.

Paul DeVall coached Gould in baseball last school year at Wrenshall. On Monday, he called Gould a “protector” and a “great teammate.”

“He cared about others. He would stand for the kids that others wouldn’t stand with,” said DeVall, also pastor for Sonlife Community Church in Wrenshall.

He said about 100 kids from both Wrenshall and Carlton gathered at the Wrenshall school Monday afternoon to talk, also speaking with Gould’s family.

“The kids are hurting but they’ve come together in supporting one another and encouraging each other,” DeVall said.

Counseling was available to students and staff at the school and would continue to be available in coming days, Belcastro said, noting a celebration of life for Gould will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Encounter youth center in Duluth.

Jana Hollingsworth and John Lundy of the News Tribune staff contributed to this report.

Fundraiser

A fundraiser to help Nathan Gould's family with funeral expenses can be found online at gofundme.com/2e-nathans-funeral-expenses.