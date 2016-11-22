Wine selections to pair with variations in holiday feasting

Guests arriving at this chilly time of year might welcome a Rob Roy drink to snuff out the cold. Speaking from direct experience, it works!

On our trip to Ireland and Scotland in April, we were on a boat trip across one of Scotland's lakes, and the weather was blustery and very cold. The skipper served up this cocktail — without ice of course — and it did the trick. Not knowing the exact recipe, he told us it was made with good Scotch whisky and French vermouth — creating a nice dry Rob Roy.

Needless to say, this treat warmed our chilly bones and made the choppy waves more tolerable.

As an aside, I acquired a 375 ml bottle of La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Extra Dry (17 percent ABV; $15 SRP), and upon pouring a small shot glass of this very aromatic concoction, I was delighted to see the color a dappled gold. This is a vermouth that can stand by itself, making — for me at least — a good sipping, relaxing drink. It makes a good accompaniment to spicy tuna rolls.

A South African chenin blanc was tasted and the high fruity impact this deliciously chilled wine had on our taste buds was noted by all tasters. It earned a 17.5/20 average from my critical millennial tasters. It went well with our snacky food of meatballs and fresh veggies, but is also listed as going well with spicy Asian cuisine and pasta. This particular bottle came from the Fairvalley winery, 2015 vintage (SRP $10), and would make a nice addition to one of the holiday celebrations.

This next wine is for the "ABC" drinkers — anything but chardonnay — that I dare them to taste. It is the French Tariiquet chardonnay from Gascony, Bas-Armagnac. If you don't like the heavy buttery taste of some chardonnay wines, this one will be a nice change of pace with minimal hints of butter, and a strong floral character. In fact, the hints of butter are so light that it comes close to be a 'naked' chardonnay.

Believe it or not, this would make a good pairing with one of America's comfort foods — mac and cheese. While our tasting panel did not have that to complement their tasting, they nonetheless liked it a little better than the chenin blanc. With a SRP of around $13, it will not set anyone back, or keep the undecided from giving it a try.

Finally, my favorite tasting of the evening: a Spanish Sherry from Christina Jerez Xeres winery made up of 87 percent palomino and 13 percent pedro ximenz grapes. The deep amber color immediately communicated that the tasting experience will be one of total satisfaction — and I wasn't disappointed.

The flavors are beautifully complex — something my millennial tasters finally realized. Everyone liked the long and velvety finish. It goes seamlessly with cheese, pates and hors d' oeuvres. At a SRP of $26, it is a steal for the quality you'll enjoy.