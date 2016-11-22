Tips for staying trim this Thanksgiving

The average Thanksgiving meal has about 1,564 calories before adding in a tasty dessert. This average comes from consuming one serving of each of the traditional delectables. Cranberry sauce alone is responsible for 418 of those calories while stuffing costs you 356 calories.

While some of the less caloric options — turkey and green bean casserole — may not be as appetizing, they are the best options when dieting. Instead of letting your diet suffer, focus on making sensible, smarter choices. I promise, after the holiday season, you'll be happy you did.

How to cut back on Thanksgiving

— Hold the butter to save 70 to 100 calories.

— Pass on the skin and the dark meat. Eat only the white meat to save 50 calories per 3-ounce serving.

— Use Greek yogurt and skim milk in place of heavy whipping cream for mashed potatoes and save 650 calories.

— Go easy on the gravy to save 20 calories per ounce.

— Pass on the bread completely and instead enjoy some of the less frequented options, like mashed potatoes and gravy, saving you 110 calories.

— Trade Russet potatoes for sweet potatoes and save 56 calories. Bonus: Sweet potatoes have more fiber and are packed with nutrients.

— Skip the ice cream on apple pie and save 137 calories.

— Go crustless on your pumpkin pie, and you will save 267 calories.

— Opt for sugar-free whipped topping instead of homemade and save 145 calories.

— Resist the temptation to make homemade turkey gravy out of the fat and drippings. Instead, use fat-free stock to save you 50 calories per ounce.

Other tips for avoiding the holiday bulge

— Drink a full 8-ounce glass of water before the big meal.

— Move. Instead of sitting right after dinner, gather up the whole family and take a stroll around the block.

— Avoid snacking throughout the day. Snacking is easy to do around the holidays, but it's also easy to lose track of how much you've eaten.

— Eat breakfast and don't starve yourself during the early part of Thanksgiving Day. Stick to your normal eating routine and you will be less likely to overindulge.

— Monitor portion sizes.

— Find a turkey trot. Almost every town has some sort of fun run the morning of Thanksgiving. It can be a pleasant tradition for the whole family.

— Fill up on vegetables and turkey.

— Don't let others pressure you into overeating. It is perfectly acceptable to say "no, thank you."

Thanksgiving doesn't have to be a holiday all about food. Enjoy the company of your loved ones and create memories for the years to come. Indulge in the holiday, but don't overindulge in the cuisine, and remember these tips along the way.