    Montana man faces charges in Williston shooting

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:04 a.m.
    WILLISTON, N.D. -- A 40-year-old Montana man was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old Williston man, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Dakin Strait was booked into the Williams County Correctional Center and faces a felony aggravated assault charge.

    According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting took place after the two men had an argument. The victim, shot in the leg, was taken by ambulance to St. Alexis Medical Center in Williston before being transferred to Trinity Health in Minot.

