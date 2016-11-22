Devils Lake votes to keep pit bull ban

The Devils Lake Commission voted Monday against removing its ordinance that bans residents from owning pit bull breeds and mixes within city limits. The 3-2 vote came after commissioners said they received a lot of feedback on the matter, with a majority of residents telling city leaders they wanted the ban to stay.

Amanda McDonough had asked the commission to remove the ordinance, which was first put in place in 1987, because she wanted to adopt a pit bull but couldn’t since she lives in the city. Those who possess pit bulls could face a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail, according to city code. The dog also must be removed from the city.

Commissioners appeared open to the discussion, with Mayor Dick Johnson previously telling the Herald having an ordinance that is “breed-specific is probably not good.” He added there is language in city code that covers dangerous animals.

However, residents showed up at Monday’s meeting to oppose removing the ban, with some worried owners wouldn’t be responsible for their dogs if the commission voted down the nearly 30-year-old ordinance. Others said they were threatened by pit bulls, with some afraid an incident would happen in which someone would get hurt.

Opponents of pit bull bans have said any dog can attack a person and the disposition of a canine depends on how the owner trains it. The commission received an informal Facebook poll that said nearly 200 people voted in opposition of the ban. Six voted in the poll to keep the ban.

McDonough told the Herald Tuesday she and others will ask the city attorney for input on how to initiate a petition to repeal the ban, adding she hopes pit bull proponents can address the commission again.

“With all of the local experts and even the North Dakota representative of the Humane Society of the United States, it's a shame the majority of the commission chose hysteria over science,” she said in a message.

