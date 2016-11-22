But the snow stopped falling about noon, and temperatures lingering around freezing meant the accumulation was likely to melt away quickly.

The weather service predicted an inch of snow for the Red River Valley. In northwest Minnesota, 2 inches was possible along with a glaze of ice accumulation.

The weather service lifted a winter weather advisory by 1 p.m. for North Dakota, though a wintry mix caused the advisory to remain in effect until 6 a.m. today in northwest Minnesota.

Freezing rain and snow had the potential to leave roads slippery. Streets in Grand Forks turned into a slushy mix of water and snow but mostly cleared up as the day went on.

Authorities responded to a few accidents Tuesday, including an overturned delivery van south of Grand Forks, but there wasn't a dramatic number of vehicle crashes, Lt. Derik Zimmel said early Tuesday afternoon. He said he believed drivers had enough notice to know to slow down, give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and be cautious of slippery conditions.

The snow made most roads in the eastern third of North Dakota wet or slushy, and some roads north of Valley City and northeast of Devils Lake became covered with scattered ice and compacted snow, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Roads in northwest North Dakota were partially or completely covered with snow and ice, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Grand Forks typically has its first measurable snowfall by mid-November, but the first snow later in the month is not uncommon.

Though snow stopped midday in Grand Forks, the city was forecast to see another half-inch of snow by late this morning as another band worked its way across the region, Hopkins said.

But as of Tuesday, no precipitation was expected over the Thanksgiving weekend, Hopkins said. Thursday should be cloudy with the sun popping out by Friday morning, with travel conditions likely being ideal for this time of year.

Temperatures should reach into the mid-30s as the week progresses, the weather service predicted. Lows should dip down into the mid-20s.