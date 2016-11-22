Snow started to fall around 9:30 a.m. in Grand Forks, following a morning of rain that turned into freezing rain. The National Weather Service predicted an inch of snow for the Red River Valley, though some parts of eastern North Dakota could see up to 3 inches of snow while 2 to 4 inches is possible for northwest Minnesota.

At 6:40 a.m. the weather service issued a winter weather advisory that should last until 6 a.m. Wednesday for most of eastern North Dakota and parts of northwest Minnesota. The wintry mix is expected to diminish by Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain and snow could leave roads and sidewalks very icy, weather service meteorologist Greg Gust said in a news release Monday. Streets in Grand Forks have become a slushy mix of water and snow. Most roads in of the eastern third of North Dakota are wet or are covered in slush, with some roads north of Valley City and northeast of Devils Lake covered with scattered ice and compacted snow, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Roads in northwest North Dakota are partially or completely covered with snow and ice, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

For Grand Forks, snow is expected to fall throughout the day, and the city could see less than a half-inch of snow, according to the weather service. The rain-snow mix will make roads slippery, and drivers are warned to slow down and take extra time to get to their destinations.

Temperatures should reach into the mid-30s, as is likely for the rest of the week. Lows should dip down into the mid- and high 20s.

More snow is expected into Wednesday morning for much of the Red River Valley. Grand Forks could see an additional half-inch overnight. Thanksgiving will present cloudy and cold conditions, but no precipitation has been forecast as of Tuesday morning.