Weather Forecast

Close

    Red River Valley to wake up to wintry mix; snow accumulation possible

    By April Baumgarten Today at 7:32 a.m.

    Residents waking up in the Red River Valley this morning may face a mix of rain and snow with a chance of slick roads.

    The National Weather Service issued at 6:40 a.m Tuesday a winter weather advisory that should last until 6 a.m. Wednesday for most of eastern North Dakota and parts of northwest Minnesota. The wintry mix is expected to diminish by Wednesday morning, but the Red River Valley could see snow accumulations of an inch for the most part. Some areas in eastern North Dakota could see up to 3 inches of snow while 2 to 4 inches is possible for northwest Minnesota.

    The wintry mix of freezing rain and snow could leave roads and sidewalks very icy, weather service meteorologist Greg Gust said in a news release Monday.

    For Grand Forks, rain, snow and freezing rain is likely before mid-afternoon, and while the city could see less than an inch of snow, little to no ice accumulation is expected. Temperatures should reach into the mid-30s, as is likely for the rest of the week. Lows should dip down into the mid- and high 20s.

    Some schools in the advisory's area have announced late starts or cancellations, but classes in the Herald's coverage area are starting as scheduled. For a list of school cancellations and late starts, click here.

    More snow is expected into Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning for much of the Red River Valley. Grand Forks could see an additional half inch overnight. Thanksgiving will present cloudy and cold conditions, but no precipitation has been forecasted as of Tuesday morning.

    Explore related topics:NewsWeatherGrand ForksRed River Valley
    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015. She works with a team of talented journalists and editors, who strive to give the Grand Forks area the quality news readers deserve to know. Baumgarten grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college,  she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
    Advertisement