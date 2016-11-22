The wintry mix of freezing rain and snow could leave roads and sidewalks very icy, weather service meteorologist Greg Gust said in a news release Monday.

For Grand Forks, rain, snow and freezing rain is likely before mid-afternoon, and while the city could see less than an inch of snow, little to no ice accumulation is expected. Temperatures should reach into the mid-30s, as is likely for the rest of the week. Lows should dip down into the mid- and high 20s.

Some schools in the advisory's area have announced late starts or cancellations, but classes in the Herald's coverage area are starting as scheduled. For a list of school cancellations and late starts, click here.

More snow is expected into Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning for much of the Red River Valley. Grand Forks could see an additional half inch overnight. Thanksgiving will present cloudy and cold conditions, but no precipitation has been forecasted as of Tuesday morning.