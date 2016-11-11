DNC needs a lifeline, and Keith Ellison may be holding it

"We must also do everything we can to elect Democrats in Congress in 2018 and to take back the White House in 2020. We need a Democratic National Committee led by a progressive who understands the dire need to listen to working families, not the political establishment or the billionaire class. That is why I support Keith Ellison to be the next Chair of the Democratic National Committee," Sanders told his myriad supporters.

In less than 24 hours, more than 250,000 people signed a petition Sanders set up in support of Ellison, Sanders said.

"It looks like you like Keith," the senator said in an email to his supporters Friday.

Ellison has yet to publicly confirm his bid for the job, but that is expected to come early next week.

According to the Washington Post, he all but said he was running on a conference call with a liberal group Thursday night.

"My shoelaces are tied up tight, and I'm ready to get out on that court," Ellison said.

Ellison was one of the few congressional Sanders supporters in the presidential primary and talked him up all over the country and on the airwaves. When Sanders decided this summer that Clinton was going to be the nominee and announced his support, Ellison quickly followed.

If Ellison, who has been said to be privately pursuing the DNC job for weeks, gets the post, it would be a sign that the Democrats' lesson of their election failure this week was that their party was not far enough to the left. The Minneapolis congressman, an attorney and former state House member, has long been a darling of the most liberal wing of the party.

Anointing Ellison to lead the party also would make a statement for demographic diversity: Ellison, who is black, was the first Muslim-American congressman elected.

The 53-year-old lawmaker has long worked with Democrats beyond his district.

Despite representing a district that is disinclined to give him an election challenge — he won re-election Tuesday with nearly 70 percent of the vote — he has raised money like a targeted politician. He raised more than $2 million for this election cycle in his campaign committee, much of it from small donations.

"Basically, we put it into promoting turnout in the district and helping other candidates who have progressive values win," he told the Pioneer Press this fall.

Social media-savvy, he has more than 119,000 Twitter followers on one account, has tweeted more than 15,000 times and is also active on Facebook. Ellison has traveled all over the country for Democratic candidates, has been a frequent guest on national media to speak of liberal ideals and an energetic speaker at political rallies.

Ellison is one of several Democrats who may be itching to chair the party. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who briefly ran for president in 2016, said he is "taking a hard look" at the DNC chair position. Howard Dean, another former governor who ran for president in 2014, said he wanted to return to the DNC — a job he held from 2005 to 2009.

"I am in for chairman again," he tweeted Thursday.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.