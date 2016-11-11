City leaders tabled a development deal on site in a 4-2 vote Nov. 7, declining to offer immediate approval in the face of multiple members of the public calling for a "public hearing" on the matter.

Though multiple city officials have since pointed out the matter has come up at a slew of public meetings in recent months—all of which allow public comment—city leaders voted nonetheless to hold a special meeting on the matter.

"Tonight, what we were hearing is that people were concerned with a lack of public input," City Council member Crystal Schneider said last week. "And so I think ... we really want to be transparent and we want people to have the opportunity say what they feel about the park. Prolonging it one more meeting makes sense considering how strongly people feel about this."

The meeting is set to be held immediately after a 5:30 p.m. city committee meeting, which appears to have a relatively light agenda and was estimated early last week to last about 30 minutes. It will be held in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 255 N. Fourth St.

The deal would have paved the way for a $7 million to $8 million five-story condo building with retail space on the first floor—and potentially some office space on the second—at the site. Though a walkway shown in renderings as a green space with public art would still run past the south side of the building toward alleys and nearby pocket parks, a significant portion of the park would be built upon. If the deal is approved, construction would likely begin in the first half of 2017.

Kevin Ritterman is president of Dakota Commercial and Development, the project developer that negotiated the deal. He said he was disappointed last week but deferred to City Council judgement.

"I don't know what to tell you," he said after the vote, pointing out public meetings that discussed the item have been held for weeks. "(It's) disappointing, but I understand that if City Council would like more public input, it is what it is."

Schneider has said it's possible a vote on the matter could be held Monday evening.