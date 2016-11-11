Sales tax defeat clouds Grand Forks library's future

City Council President Dana Sande said the failure of the proposed 0.75 percent increase in the sales tax, which would have funded local infrastructure, means the missing funding has become a top financial priority for the city. In the immediate future, he said the city may consider pitching voters a smaller sales tax increase targeted at more specific projects, such as the new water treatment plant.

And the concern for funding infrastructure, he said, means the library could be put on the back burner. Sande suggested that the library might have the "minimum possible" done at the "minimum possible" cost to improve handicap accessibility, electrical systems and other needs—not a full renovation and expansion, but a chance to address lingering issues.

"Let's keep the ship upright, and if at some point in the future we start to talk about a different library location, that's fine," Sande said. "But under the current circumstances, that might happen after I'm off the council."

Sande stressed that he's just one member of city leadership, though, and fellow City Council member Ken Vein pointed out that there's still discussion to be had among top city officials.

"I don't know what the next step will be," Vein said. "I do think we need to take a little bit of a pause ... and look at where we're at."

Their remarks come just as the library discussions were expected to reopen. Vein, chairman of a city committee exploring a new library, had said his group's work had been on hold in the run-up to Tuesday's vote amid fears that voters might confuse funding the library with the infrastructure sales tax.

The measure failed nonetheless by a 44 to 56 percent margin, blocking an estimated $7.75 million annual revenue stream that would have started flowing next year and continued through the 2060s. The money would have been used for capital projects like a water treatment plant and for a range of infrastructure like road construction or a new interchange on Interstate 29.

The most important projects, such as the new water plant, are now likely to be supported by an increase in water rates. With more sales tax revenue, the rest are expected to be approached more slowly.

City and library officials have said that while library funding was not part of the failed sales tax vote, public funding for the project is considered vital and that sales tax revenue is an obvious way to provide it. While the tax increase voted down on Tuesday would not have been legally permitted to fund the library, Vein said, a later citywide vote could have either raised taxes—or diverted existing ones—to spend on the library.

Library Board Chairman Brian Schill said he worried that those possibilities could be more remote, especially given that residents might have signaled a hesitation to raise their own taxes at all.

He said, though, that it might be best to wait and see how the issue unfolds.

"It's two days after the election," he said in a Thursday interview. "We should wait to see how things shake out at City Hall and the county as well."