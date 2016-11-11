Monday's supermoon to be largest since 1948

"The moon's path around the Earth is not circular, so there are points in its path where it's closer to Earth than other times," said Jim Kaiser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. "A supermoon means it's one of the closer times that it is to Earth, so it appears larger in the sky."

Kaiser said the moon will rise at 5:30 p.m. Monday, giving Grand Forks residents a good opportunity to see the supermoon phenomenon, especially since the sun will set at about 4:50 p.m. He explained it will appear largest when it is close to the horizon, which provides perspective because the moon is viewed through trees and buildings. The supermoon may appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than an average full moon, according to NASA.

2016 will close out with three supermoons. One appeared on Oct. 16, and the third will rise Dec. 14.

However, Kaiser confirmed that Monday's supermoon will mark the closest the moon will get to Earth until 2034. He advised Grand Forks residents to view it as soon as possible after the moon rises, as there is a chance for increased cloud cover later in the evening.