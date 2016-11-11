Below-average sea surface temperatures have arrived in the tropical Pacific, a condition known as La Nina. This could result in colder, wetter winter conditions throughout the northern part of the U.S., including Grand Forks, according to predictions. WDAZ, which is owned by Forum Communications Co., the parent company of the Herald, issued a La Nina advisory Friday.

The chances for lower-than-average temperatures as a result of La Nina are easier to predict than precipitation levels, said Jim Kaiser, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. However, he cautioned La Nina does not automatically mean the whole winter in Grand Forks will be colder than usual. Other factors, such as how early the area receives snow, play a role.

"The fact that we're not adding snow on the ground here in November is a plus because every day is one less day of winter," Kaiser said. "That sun angle is just so low on the horizon it doesn't have enough strength to help melt anything on its own."

He explained the late-arriving snow could help mitigate the colder temperatures brought on by La Nina.

"A normal winter will feel colder than the last two," Kaiser added, "because of how crazy warm we were last winter."