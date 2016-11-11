Jerry Seinfeld coming to Grand Forks

Both the Chester Fritz and Seinfeld have the show listed on their respective Facebook pages.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The Chester Fritz is closed for the Veterans Day holiday and was unavailable for comment Friday.

Seinfeld is a famous American comedian best known for the "show about nothing" bearing his name that was a sitcom giant in the 1990s. He regularly tours the nation and internationally performing stand-up, and he performed in Grand Forks in 2003 and 2005.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Seinfeld has never performed in Grand Forks.