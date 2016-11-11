Jerry Seinfeld coming to Grand Forks
And what's the deal with all the high-class entertainment coming to Grand Forks?
Locals will have a chance to see a world renown comedy legend when Jerry Seinfeld comes to the Chester Fritz Auditorium March 9.
Both the Chester Fritz and Seinfeld have the show listed on their respective Facebook pages.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
The Chester Fritz is closed for the Veterans Day holiday and was unavailable for comment Friday.
Seinfeld is a famous American comedian best known for the "show about nothing" bearing his name that was a sitcom giant in the 1990s. He regularly tours the nation and internationally performing stand-up, and he performed in Grand Forks in 2003 and 2005.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Seinfeld has never performed in Grand Forks.