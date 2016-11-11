Police confront protesters at Dakota Access Pipeline site

Smoke was seen emanating from a large excavation vehicle and protesters had also climbed into other equipment, according to a Reuters witness. Two construction workers on the line were seen leaving the scene.

Highway 6 between County Road 138A and 135 (approximately 10 miles) has been closed due to significant protest activity in the area and traffic safety, the North Dakota Association of Counties said in a news release. In addition, Highway 1806 remains closed at Fort Rice.

The Dakota Access Pipeline, set to run from North Dakota to Illinois, was delayed in September by federal authorities to re-review permitting under a federally owned water source near sacred tribal lands of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Energy Transfer Partners, which owns the line, was not immediately available for comment. They said Thursday that they expected a ruling from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers "anytime" now.