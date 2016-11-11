Search
    Miranda Lambert making return trip to The Ralph

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 9:07 a.m.
    Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Vice" during the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

    Miranda Lambert is coming back to Grand Forks.

    The country music star announced a March 4 show in Ralph Engelstad Arena, according to a news release. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 and are available via Ticketmaster, Live Nation and at The Ralph.

    Lambert will be joined by guests Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers.

    She last visited Grand Forks in November 2010, when she performed with Eric Church and Josh Kelley.

    Her 2016 "Highway Vagabond" tour is stopping in 18 cities in 2017.

