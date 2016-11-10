Mills won't concede yet in northern Minnesota race

Mills spokesman Troy Young said on Thursday that he also doesn't expect Mills will be talking about the election publicly anytime this week.

U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan was re-elected earlier this week by a narrow margin over Mills.

The State Canvassing Board meeting takes place on Nov. 29, said Ryan Furlong, communications director with Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Nolan, DFL-Crosby, won a narrow 0.6-percent victory in Tuesday's election, beating Mills by slightly more than 2,000 votes out of more than 350,000 votes cast. It was Nolan's second-straight election victory over Mills.

Nolan addressed the media Wednesday and the topic of a Mills concession arose. Nolan said he'd yet to hear from Mills in a customary phone call, but that he expected to get one later in the day.

Nolan spokesman Bennett Smith could not confirm Thursday if that call has happened.

"I'm sure he will call," Nolan said at the time on Wednesday. "Two years ago I think it was late morning or early afternoon the next day. He's a gentleman and I'm sure he'll accept the results."

With 17,000 fewer votes than President-elect Donald Trump, Mills failed to match the top Republican on the ticket in the 8th District. Trump took nearly 54 percent of the 8th District vote to beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 16 points.