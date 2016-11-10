A Department of Justice attorney indicated during a status conference Thursday for the case filed by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe that steps for “a path forward” would be announced within days.

A Department of Justice spokesman said the announcement would come from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault II said in a statement that the “only possible path forward” for the tribe is a decision that denies the easement for the Lake Oahe crossing or requires a full environmental impact statement and tribal consultation.

Archambault added that “the only urgency here arises from DAPL’s reckless decision to build to either site of the Missouri River” without an easement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the water crossing.

Dakota Access LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, said in a statement Tuesday that it was preparing to drill under Lake Oahe and the company “remains confident” that it will receive the easement in a timeframe that does not cause significant delays.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reiterated a request on Wednesday for Dakota Access to voluntarily stop construction near Lake Oahe.