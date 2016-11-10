At issue was a $38,763 check agribusiness giant CHS Inc. said it had mistakenly sent to Riemers in March 2015. Riemers, unsure of why the check was sent, deposited it into his bank account "after about a week of pondering" and let it sit.

"So after waiting for over a month and not having heard from CHS, I finally spent the funds to pay off various bills," he wrote in an affidavit.

In August 2015, CHS mailed a notice claiming the check was issued in error. It wanted the money back immediately, Riemers wrote. CHS later brought Riemers to court with a civil complaint last year, and a Grand Forks district judge entered a judgment in favor of CHS in the amount of $41,793.72 in May.

Riemers, a frequent political candidate who is often involved in litigation, lost his Libertarian bid for State Auditor this week to Republican Josh Gallion, who garnered more than three-fourths of the vote in the two-man race. In 2014, Riemers attracted more than 5 percent of the vote in the three-way contest for North Dakota Secretary of State.

Riemers, who is representing himself in the CHS case, said his appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court is not about the money as much as it is about getting the other side and the courts to follow the legal process. Among his stated issues are whether the District Court erred in requiring him to prove the check was not an error and whether the court improperly accepted non-certified exhibits from CHS, according the Supreme Court's website.

"I get tired of people playing games," Riemers said. "It just irks me."

Riemers said he has already set the money aside in a bank account for CHS to obtain, which he said preserved his right to appeal the case.

CHS, based in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., argues the case is straightforward.

"The undisputed facts prove that CHS is entitled to judgment," an attorney for the company wrote in December.

Grand Forks District Judge Debbie Kleven agreed. In a March order, she said the check was intended to be issued to Meridian Manufacturing, but a one-digit data error made by a CHS employee meant the check was instead sent to Riemers. CHS had previously purchased property in Larimore from Riemers, meaning he was assigned a CHS vendor number, Kleven wrote.

Riemers had argued CHS didn't explain why he was sent the check. In a response to the company's initial complaint, Riemers raised several possibilities.

Perhaps it was for "additional and reasonable compensation for the Larimore land," or maybe a somebody at CHS "wished to donate/gift funds to Riemers charity or political works," he wrote. Riemers also suggested a CHS official "may have deliberately sought to harass (him) by first sending him a check, and later demanding it back under the grounds of unjust enrichment."

Kleven, however, said Riemers failed to "point the court to the existence of any factual evidence to support any of his claims." She found that CHS had met all five elements to support a claim of unjust enrichment.

Riemers, who said he is a CHS stockholder, said he intends to bring the issue up at an upcoming meeting.

"I don't like the way they have been high-handed over the whole thing," he said. "Basically they're being the big bully."

CHS spokeswoman Lani Jordan said the company couldn't comment on a pending case.