State superintendent names Student Cabinet members

Ninety-six students applied for consideration. Of the 20 chosen, five are returning members. Cabinet members serve 18-month terms. The group held its first meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in Bismarck.

Among the new group, two area students have been named: Dawson Schefter, a senior at Langdon Area High School, and UND freshman Peyton Cole of Park River. Schefter and Cole also served in the inaugural cabinet in 2015.

Started by Baesler in 2015, the cabinet provides student perspectives on education in the state, which Baesler called "invaluable" in a news release.

"We want to make sure that we're hearing about the good things that we're doing in our North Dakota schools so we can keep doing those," she said. "But we also need to hear from students who aren't having such a great experience and learn from them how we can adjust and change to improve the experience for students."

The cabinet has discussed an array of issues concerning education with Baesler, such as early childhood education, policy and assessments, including college entrance exams.

Baesler said she encourages students in the cabinet to share their honest opinions.

The cabinet's students are a mix of grade levels from elementary school to college freshmen.