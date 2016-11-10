Deals for vets on Nov. 11

• Applebee's: Veterans and active duty members can get a free meal.

• Chili's: Veterans, retirees, active duty members and military spouses can choose a free entree from select menu.

• Green Mill: Former and active duty members can get a small one-topping deep dish pizza, valid for dine-in only.

• Olive Garden: Current and former service members can choose a free meal from a select menu; dine in only.

• Einstein Bros. Bagels: Current and former service members in the Shmear Society e-club can receive a coupon for a free bagel and shmear with purchase.

• IHOP: Veterans and active duty members get a stack of red, white and blue pancakes.

• Denny's: Active, inactive and retired military personnel can build a free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

• Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty members get a free lunch.

• Red Lobster: Veterans and active duty members can visit to get a free appetizer or dessert.

• Ruby Tuesday: Veterans and active duty personnel get a free appetizer.

• Home Depot: 10 percent discount on purchases.

• Great Clips: Veterans can get a free haircut card, customers who purchase a salon service may take home a haircut card to give to a veteran.

• Marco's Pizza: Free pizza parties at local VFWs, VA Medical Centers and American Legions

• Lowe's: Veterans and their family can receive 10 percent off their purchases

• Sports Clips: Veterans and current service members can get a free haircut at participating locations.