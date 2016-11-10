Search
    Deals for vets on Nov. 11

    By Herald Staff Report on Nov 10, 2016 at 5:39 p.m.

    Veterans can receive special offers today for their service to the country. According to a list on the website, Offers.com, several national businesses with area locations have special offers on Nov. 11.

    • Applebee's: Veterans and active duty members can get a free meal.

    • Chili's: Veterans, retirees, active duty members and military spouses can choose a free entree from select menu.

    • Green Mill: Former and active duty members can get a small one-topping deep dish pizza, valid for dine-in only.

    • Olive Garden: Current and former service members can choose a free meal from a select menu; dine in only.

    • Einstein Bros. Bagels: Current and former service members in the Shmear Society e-club can receive a coupon for a free bagel and shmear with purchase.

    • IHOP: Veterans and active duty members get a stack of red, white and blue pancakes.

    • Denny's: Active, inactive and retired military personnel can build a free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

    • Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty members get a free lunch.

    • Red Lobster: Veterans and active duty members can visit to get a free appetizer or dessert.

    • Ruby Tuesday: Veterans and active duty personnel get a free appetizer.

    • Home Depot: 10 percent discount on purchases.

    • Great Clips: Veterans can get a free haircut card, customers who purchase a salon service may take home a haircut card to give to a veteran.

    • Marco's Pizza: Free pizza parties at local VFWs, VA Medical Centers and American Legions

    • Lowe's: Veterans and their family can receive 10 percent off their purchases

    • Sports Clips: Veterans and current service members can get a free haircut at participating locations.

