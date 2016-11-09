Search
    North Dakota, Minnesota report county race results

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 6:52 p.m.

    Tallies for contested area county races are based on results from the North Dakota and Minnesota secretaries of state's websites. The first set of numbers is the votes cast for each candidate.

    The results are unofficial. The results below are from races that were not complete as of press time Tuesday but have since reported all precincts. Full North Dakota results can be found at vip.sos.nd.gov. Full Minnesota results can be found at electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.

    NORTH DAKOTA

    Grand Forks County

    Soil Conservation district supervisor

    Greg Amundson: 12,723 (63.49 percent)

    James Anderson: 7,186 (35.86 percent)

    Northeast District Court judge

    Lonnie Olson: 15,964 (55.80 percent)

    Jim Wang: 12,549 (43.86 percent)

    Note: The Northeast District Court covers Pembina, Walsh, Cavalier, Ramsey, Benson, Towner, Rollette, Pierce, McHenry, Bottineau and Renville counties

    MINNESOTA

    Kittson County

    District 2 county commissioner

    Theresia Gillie: 264 (52.17 percent)

    Roland Larter: 235 (46.44 percent)

    Pennington County

    District 5 county commissioner

    Bruce Lawrence: 762 (51 percent)

    Oliver Swanson: 729 (48.8 percent)

    Polk County

    District 1 county commissioner

    Jeremy Hovde: 1,429 (53.62 percent)

    Jerry Jacobson: 1,232 (46 percent)

    District 3 county commissioner

    Gary Willhite: 1,246 (50.04 percent)

    Dean Adams: 1,232 (49.48 percent)

    District 5 county commissioner

    Don Diedrich: 1,499 (59.18 percent)

    Donald Casmey: 1,031 (40.7 percent)

    Roseau County

    District 4 county commissioner

    Russell Walker: 778 (53.7. percent)

    Todd Miller: 652 (45.03 percent)

