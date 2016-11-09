North Dakota, Minnesota report county race results
Tallies for contested area county races are based on results from the North Dakota and Minnesota secretaries of state's websites. The first set of numbers is the votes cast for each candidate.
The results are unofficial. The results below are from races that were not complete as of press time Tuesday but have since reported all precincts. Full North Dakota results can be found at vip.sos.nd.gov. Full Minnesota results can be found at electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.
NORTH DAKOTA
Grand Forks County
Soil Conservation district supervisor
Greg Amundson: 12,723 (63.49 percent)
James Anderson: 7,186 (35.86 percent)
Northeast District Court judge
Lonnie Olson: 15,964 (55.80 percent)
Jim Wang: 12,549 (43.86 percent)
Note: The Northeast District Court covers Pembina, Walsh, Cavalier, Ramsey, Benson, Towner, Rollette, Pierce, McHenry, Bottineau and Renville counties
MINNESOTA
Kittson County
District 2 county commissioner
Theresia Gillie: 264 (52.17 percent)
Roland Larter: 235 (46.44 percent)
Pennington County
District 5 county commissioner
Bruce Lawrence: 762 (51 percent)
Oliver Swanson: 729 (48.8 percent)
Polk County
District 1 county commissioner
Jeremy Hovde: 1,429 (53.62 percent)
Jerry Jacobson: 1,232 (46 percent)
District 3 county commissioner
Gary Willhite: 1,246 (50.04 percent)
Dean Adams: 1,232 (49.48 percent)
District 5 county commissioner
Don Diedrich: 1,499 (59.18 percent)
Donald Casmey: 1,031 (40.7 percent)
Roseau County
District 4 county commissioner
Russell Walker: 778 (53.7. percent)
Todd Miller: 652 (45.03 percent)