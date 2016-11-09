North Dakota, Minnesota report county race results

The results are unofficial. The results below are from races that were not complete as of press time Tuesday but have since reported all precincts. Full North Dakota results can be found at vip.sos.nd.gov. Full Minnesota results can be found at electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.

NORTH DAKOTA

Grand Forks County

Soil Conservation district supervisor

Greg Amundson: 12,723 (63.49 percent)

James Anderson: 7,186 (35.86 percent)

Northeast District Court judge

Lonnie Olson: 15,964 (55.80 percent)

Jim Wang: 12,549 (43.86 percent)

Note: The Northeast District Court covers Pembina, Walsh, Cavalier, Ramsey, Benson, Towner, Rollette, Pierce, McHenry, Bottineau and Renville counties

MINNESOTA

Kittson County

District 2 county commissioner

Theresia Gillie: 264 (52.17 percent)

Roland Larter: 235 (46.44 percent)

Pennington County

District 5 county commissioner

Bruce Lawrence: 762 (51 percent)

Oliver Swanson: 729 (48.8 percent)

Polk County

District 1 county commissioner

Jeremy Hovde: 1,429 (53.62 percent)

Jerry Jacobson: 1,232 (46 percent)

District 3 county commissioner

Gary Willhite: 1,246 (50.04 percent)

Dean Adams: 1,232 (49.48 percent)

District 5 county commissioner

Don Diedrich: 1,499 (59.18 percent)

Donald Casmey: 1,031 (40.7 percent)

Roseau County

District 4 county commissioner

Russell Walker: 778 (53.7. percent)

Todd Miller: 652 (45.03 percent)