    Mayor's Choice picks Kempernich to be featured at Grand Forks City Hall

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 6:39 p.m.
    UND grad Hillary Kempenich talks with Raymond Dolezilek during the Mayor's Choice artist reception Wednesday at Grand Forks City Hall. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)1 / 3
    Pirjo Berg, left, and Kathleen Ness look through the displayed piece of art by Hillary Kempenich during the Mayor's Choice artist reception Wednesday at Grand Forks City Hall. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 3
    Doug Shank stops to look at each art piece by Hillary Kempenich during the Mayor's Choice artist reception Wednesday at Grand Forks City Hall. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)3 / 3

    The Mayor's Choice artist reception Wednesday filled the commons area of Grand Forks City Hall to see newly featured artwork by Hillary Kempernich. Live music played and h'orderves were served as people enjoyed the colorful and empowering artwork.

    "It's great to have another milestone in my career," the UND grad said. "The work is meant to empower indigenous people."

    The artwork will be displayed for three months.

