Mayor's Choice picks Kempernich to be featured at Grand Forks City Hall
The Mayor's Choice artist reception Wednesday filled the commons area of Grand Forks City Hall to see newly featured artwork by Hillary Kempernich. Live music played and h'orderves were served as people enjoyed the colorful and empowering artwork.
"It's great to have another milestone in my career," the UND grad said. "The work is meant to empower indigenous people."
The artwork will be displayed for three months.