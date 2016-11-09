Woman injured after car goes off road

Chantel Wachner, 26, was southbound at 7:25 a.m. in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am on Minn. Highway 9 when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road near Milepost 220, about 8 miles south of Crookston, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The car entered the east ditch, struck a culvert and went into the air before rolling and landing on its wheels, the report said.