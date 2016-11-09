Woman injured after car goes off road
CROOKSTON—A Crookston woman was injured Wednesday morning after a car she was driving went airborne in Polk County.
Chantel Wachner, 26, was southbound at 7:25 a.m. in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am on Minn. Highway 9 when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road near Milepost 220, about 8 miles south of Crookston, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The car entered the east ditch, struck a culvert and went into the air before rolling and landing on its wheels, the report said.
Wachner, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to RiverView Hospital in Crookston to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.