This past week, the television/history/baking stars all aligned with the premiere of "The Crown" on Netflix. "The Crown" profiles Queen Elizabeth from her time as a young princess in the 1940s through modern times. The Atlantic calls it a "sweeping, sumptuous history lesson" while Vanity Fair says it's better than "Downton Abbey." I've only watched a couple of episodes, so I'm not sure I'm ready to go that far yet. However, I can safely say "The Crown" is filling the void the Crawleys left behind.

But where exactly does the baking fall into this televised history lesson? Let me explain.

Watching the show the past few days reminded me of something my husband's co-worker shared with me a while back — a book he found at the Fargo Public Library called "Letters of Note: An Eclectic Collection of Correspondence Deserving of a Wider Audience," by Shaun Usher. The book, also available on Amazon, is a collection of 125 letters from famous people throughout history, including Katharine Hepburn, Fidel Castro and Queen Elizabeth.

The book features a letter the Queen wrote to President Dwight Eisenhower on Jan 24, 1960. In it, she tells the president how much she enjoyed her visit with him and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower at Balmoral Castle the previous summer. But the real point of the letter, it seems, is for the queen to belatedly share a recipe for drop scones that the Eisenhowers enjoyed during their visit.

It's particularly interesting that the queen gives tips on how she's changed the recipe and some ingredient substitutions she's made. I never the pictured the queen doing her own baking. I can almost picture her putting down her purse, strapping on an apron and telling young Prince Charles that he can lick the beaters when she's done.

The original recipe is a little old-timey and British, calling for 4 teacups of flour, caster sugar and bicarbonate of soda. Fortunately, Elise Bauer of Simply Recipes Americanized it using cups, granulated sugar and baking soda.

Unlike the British scones most of us know, these look more like American pancakes. In fact, drop scones are sometimes called Scottish pancakes. But these are definitely not pancakes. They're more dense, smaller and sweeter than American pancakes and taste more like biscuits. I found them delicious topped with a little plain Greek yogurt, berries and honey. "The Crown" might be sumptuous, but the real Queen Elizabeth's drop scones are downright scrumptious.

Queen Elizabeth's Drop Scones

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

3 teaspoons cream of tartar

¼ teaspoon salt (if you used salted butter leave the salt out)

2 eggs

¼ cup of superfine sugar, or a heaping ¼ cup white, granulated sugar

1½ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons salted or unsalted butter, melted

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt in a large bowl. In a separate medium-sized bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar. Then whisk in most of the milk. Make a well in the middle of the flour and pour in the milk-egg mixture. Whisk until smooth, adding more milk until you get the right consistency — thin enough to spread on the pan, but not so thin as to run. Fold in the melted butter.

Heat a griddle or large cast-iron pan on medium to medium-low heat. Coat the pan with a little butter, spreading it with a folded-over paper towel. Drop large spoonfuls of batter on the griddle to form pancakes. When bubbles start to appear on the surface (after 2 to 3 minutes), use a metal spatula to flip the pancakes over. Cook for another minute, until lightly browned. Remove to a plate and cover with a clean tea towel to keep warm while you cook the rest of the drop scones.

Top with plain Greek yogurt, berries, and honey.

Serves about 8 people.