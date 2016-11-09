But while the 22-year-old man went to his bedroom to prepare for a romantic evening, the woman was letting two masked men into his home, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court.

The men hit him with a revolver, shot him in the leg and robbed him of $160, the complaint said.

The complaint accused Aynslie Ladon Thorman, 22, of Spencer, Iowa, of setting up the victim. She was charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree burglary involving a dangerous weapon and an assault on a person.

According to the complaint:

The victim, identified as DA, received a Facebook friend request from Thorman on Friday. DA didn’t know who Thorman was but accepted the friend request, and they began to chat online.

Thorman said she was new to the area and looking for new friends, and she suggested they get together that night for drinks.

DA invited Thorman over to his home in the 1700 block of Eustis Street in Lauderdale. The two drank and watched television until the woman went out the front door to make a phone call.

DA, “thinking he had developed an intimate rapport with Thorman, left the living room to place a condom by his bed.”

When DA returned to his living room about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, he saw two strange men standing side by side in the doorway. One man had covered his face with a blue bandanna, and the other was holding a revolver and wearing a mask with a skeleton design.

The gunman fired a bullet into the floor, and both men yelled, “Where is the money?” DA told the men there was no money.

The men searched the home and continued to demand money until DA gave them $160. He told the men that was all he had.

The men hit DA in the head with the gun, forced him to lie down on the floor, pointed the gun at his chest and cocked it, and eventually shot him in the leg before fleeing the house.

The gunman also woke up DA’s roommate, who was sleeping in another room with his girlfriend. The gunman asked the roommate where the money was, and the roommate said, “I have no idea about anything that’s going on right now.”

The gunman replied, “Oh, sorry to bother you. I’ll let you carry on,” and then left the room.

The roommate later drove DA to the hospital.

DA picked Thorman out of a photo array as the woman who came to his home and set him up, the complaint said.

A warrant is out for Thorman’s arrest.