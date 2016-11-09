North Dakota governor names UAS test site director

Flom has served the test site's interim director since December 2015, when Robert Becklund was promoted to brigadier general of the North Dakota National Guard. As director, Flom will lead "all UAS-related activities" within the test site and will be the primary contact for all communications with the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

Flom has an aeronautics degree from UND. He has been the test site's safety director for more than two years.

Flom was selected among "several other candidates" by the Northern Plains UAS Test Site Authority, which is chaired by Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, according to a news release.

"Nicholas is a proven leader with extensive experience in unmanned systems," Dalrymple said in a statement. "He played a key role in developing the Northern Plains UAS Test Site into a national hub for the growing UAS industry, and we're very excited about the boundless opportunities this industry offers in North Dakota."

In late 2013, the FAA selected Grand Forks to be one of six sites to test UAS integration into the national airspace.