Grand Forks County voter turnout similar to 2012

According to unofficial data provided by Debbie Nelson, Grand Forks County's auditor, 30,664 total people voted. Among those, 19,899 of them came on Tuesday, while 7,168 voted early and 3,607 cast absentee ballots. Official totals will be reached next Monday, once absentee ballots postmarked before Election Day have been counted.

According to official data for the 2012 election, the last presidential vote, 30,177 people voted in Grand Forks County. Of those, 6,306 of them voted early, and 5,084 cast absentee ballots.

Numbers for this year's election showed a significant increase in total voters over the 2014 election. According to official data Nelson, 20,935 people voted in Grand Forks County. At that time, 16,984 came on Election Day, and that number includes the absentee ballot count because relatively few were cast. Early votes were 3,863. Nelson said that an additional 88 absentee ballots were counted that had been postmarked by the day prior to Election Day.