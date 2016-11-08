Myrdal wins District 10 Senate seat

Myrdal received 4,238 votes, compared to Wenzel's 2,352 votes, or about 35 percent.

Of the total 6,637 votes cast in District 10 for the state senate seat, 47 were write-ins.

Incumbent Representatives David Monson, Osnabrock, and Chuck Damschen, Hampden, both Republicans, will continue to represent District 10 in the North Dakota House.

Monson, with 4,241 votes or nearly 37 percent, and Damschen, with 3,726 or 32 percent, defeated Democrats Elsie Blair Magnus, Langdon, who netted 1,937, or nearly 17 percent, and Daryl Passa, Drayton, with 1,666, or 14 percent.

Of the total 11,584 votes cast in the state house race for District 10, a total of 14 were write-in votes.

Myrdal, a family farmer and homemaker, captured the seat vacated by Joe Miller of Park River.

She has more than 20 years of experience working in the public policy arena on a wide range of issues at the state and national levels. The agricultural economy and education are two issues that concern residents in her district, she said.

Damschen, a farmer, has served as vice chair of the North Dakota House Energy and Natural Resources Committee since 2007.

Monson, a third-generation family farmer, is chairman of the education and environment section of the North Dakota House Appropriations Committee.