Area county results in North Dakota, Minnesota

All results are unofficial and complete unless marked incomplete.

Full North Dakota results can be found at vip.sos.nd.gov. Full Minnesota results can be found at electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.

NORTH DAKOTA

Cavalier County

County Commission (vote for two)

David Zeis: 1,652 (48.37 percent)

Richard Ring: 1,248 (36.54 percent)

Shauna Schneider: 501 (14.67 percent)

Grand Forks County

Soil Conservation district supervisor (Incomplete)

Greg Amundson: 6,132 (63.28 percent)

James Anderson: 3,498 (36.1 percent)

Nelson County

County Commission District 1

Nancy Marquart: 911 (54.65 percent)

Robert Frederick: 754 (45.23 percent)

County Commission District 4

Alan Klefstad: 1,153 (70.56 percent)

Odell Flaagan: 471 (28.82 percent)

Garrison Diversion Conservancy director

Nancy Marquart: 900 (54.02 percent)

Robert Frederick: 762 (45.74 percent)

Pembina County

District 2 county commissioner

James Benjaminson: 418 (67.64 percent)

Harry Holen: 191 (30.91 percent)

State's attorney

Rebecca Flanders: 1,685 (57.84 percent)

Ryan Bialas: 1,222 (41.95 percent)

Ramsey County

County Commission (vote for three)

Jeff Frith: 3,628 (27.63 percent)

Lucas Wakefield: 3,406 (25.94 percent)

Mark Olson: 2,221 (16.92 percent)

Scott Diseth: 2,076 (15.81 percent)

Myrna Heisler: 1,758 (13.39 percent)

Steele County

County Commission District 2

Richard Strand: 256 (56.14 percent)

Lance Fugleberg: 196 (42.98 percent)

Walsh County

County Commission (vote for two)

Karen Anderson: 2,675 (35.41 percent)

Lauren Wild: 2,439 (32.29 percent)

Jack Karas: 2,420 (32.04 percent)

Note: Demand recount is possible

Northeast District Court judge (Incomplete)

Lonnie Olson: 13,749 (55.75 percent)

Jim Wang: 10,823 (43.88 percent)

Ballot questions

Shall Griggs County continue to participate in the Garrison Conservancy District?

Yes: 810 (68.01 percent)

No: 381 (31.99 percent)

Should Pembina County increase its emergency services communication fee to $1.50 per month "per communication line?"

Yes: 2,024 (64.75 percent)

No: 1,102 (35.25 percent)

Should Steele County Commission issue its bonds to not to exceed $5 million maturing within a maximum of 20 year for the purpose of maintaining the safety of its paved county roads?

Yes: 655 (65.7 percent)

No: 342 (34.3 percent)

MINNESOTA

Kittson County

District 2 county commissioner

Theresia Gillie: 41 (57.75 percent)

Roland Larter: 29 (40.85 percent)

Pennington County

District 5 county commissioner

Oliver Swanson: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

Bruce Lawrence: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

Polk County (incomplete)

District 1 county commissioner

Jerry Jacobson: 84 (49.41 percent)

Jeremy Hovde: 85 (50 percent)

District 3 county commissioner

Gary Willhite: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

Dean Adams: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

District 5 county commissioner

Donald Casmey: 29 (44.62 percent)

Don Diedrich: 36 (55.38 percent)