Area county results in North Dakota, Minnesota
Tallies for contested area county races are based on results from the North Dakota and Minnesota secretaries of state's websites. The first set of numbers is the votes cast for each candidate.
All results are unofficial and complete unless marked incomplete.
Full North Dakota results can be found at vip.sos.nd.gov. Full Minnesota results can be found at electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.
NORTH DAKOTA
Cavalier County
County Commission (vote for two)
David Zeis: 1,652 (48.37 percent)
Richard Ring: 1,248 (36.54 percent)
Shauna Schneider: 501 (14.67 percent)
Grand Forks County
Soil Conservation district supervisor (Incomplete)
Greg Amundson: 6,132 (63.28 percent)
James Anderson: 3,498 (36.1 percent)
Nelson County
County Commission District 1
Nancy Marquart: 911 (54.65 percent)
Robert Frederick: 754 (45.23 percent)
County Commission District 4
Alan Klefstad: 1,153 (70.56 percent)
Odell Flaagan: 471 (28.82 percent)
Garrison Diversion Conservancy director
Nancy Marquart: 900 (54.02 percent)
Robert Frederick: 762 (45.74 percent)
Pembina County
District 2 county commissioner
James Benjaminson: 418 (67.64 percent)
Harry Holen: 191 (30.91 percent)
State's attorney
Rebecca Flanders: 1,685 (57.84 percent)
Ryan Bialas: 1,222 (41.95 percent)
Ramsey County
County Commission (vote for three)
Jeff Frith: 3,628 (27.63 percent)
Lucas Wakefield: 3,406 (25.94 percent)
Mark Olson: 2,221 (16.92 percent)
Scott Diseth: 2,076 (15.81 percent)
Myrna Heisler: 1,758 (13.39 percent)
Steele County
County Commission District 2
Richard Strand: 256 (56.14 percent)
Lance Fugleberg: 196 (42.98 percent)
Walsh County
County Commission (vote for two)
Karen Anderson: 2,675 (35.41 percent)
Lauren Wild: 2,439 (32.29 percent)
Jack Karas: 2,420 (32.04 percent)
Note: Demand recount is possible
Northeast District Court judge (Incomplete)
Lonnie Olson: 13,749 (55.75 percent)
Jim Wang: 10,823 (43.88 percent)
Ballot questions
Shall Griggs County continue to participate in the Garrison Conservancy District?
Yes: 810 (68.01 percent)
No: 381 (31.99 percent)
Should Pembina County increase its emergency services communication fee to $1.50 per month "per communication line?"
Yes: 2,024 (64.75 percent)
No: 1,102 (35.25 percent)
Should Steele County Commission issue its bonds to not to exceed $5 million maturing within a maximum of 20 year for the purpose of maintaining the safety of its paved county roads?
Yes: 655 (65.7 percent)
No: 342 (34.3 percent)
MINNESOTA
Kittson County
District 2 county commissioner
Theresia Gillie: 41 (57.75 percent)
Roland Larter: 29 (40.85 percent)
Pennington County
District 5 county commissioner
Oliver Swanson: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday
Bruce Lawrence: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday
Polk County (incomplete)
District 1 county commissioner
Jerry Jacobson: 84 (49.41 percent)
Jeremy Hovde: 85 (50 percent)
District 3 county commissioner
Gary Willhite: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday
Dean Adams: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday
District 5 county commissioner
Donald Casmey: 29 (44.62 percent)
Don Diedrich: 36 (55.38 percent)