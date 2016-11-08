Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Trump expected to win key state of Ohio as Clinton remains close in other battleground races

    Area county results in North Dakota, Minnesota

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 10:06 p.m.

    Tallies for contested area county races are based on results from the North Dakota and Minnesota secretaries of state's websites. The first set of numbers is the votes cast for each candidate.

    All results are unofficial and complete unless marked incomplete.

    Full North Dakota results can be found at vip.sos.nd.gov. Full Minnesota results can be found at electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.

    NORTH DAKOTA

    Cavalier County

    County Commission (vote for two)

    David Zeis: 1,652 (48.37 percent)

    Richard Ring: 1,248 (36.54 percent)

    Shauna Schneider: 501 (14.67 percent)

    Grand Forks County

    Soil Conservation district supervisor (Incomplete)

    Greg Amundson: 6,132 (63.28 percent)

    James Anderson: 3,498 (36.1 percent)

    Nelson County

    County Commission District 1

    Nancy Marquart: 911 (54.65 percent)

    Robert Frederick: 754 (45.23 percent)

    County Commission District 4

    Alan Klefstad: 1,153 (70.56 percent)

    Odell Flaagan: 471 (28.82 percent)

    Garrison Diversion Conservancy director

    Nancy Marquart: 900 (54.02 percent)

    Robert Frederick: 762 (45.74 percent)

    Pembina County

    District 2 county commissioner

    James Benjaminson: 418 (67.64 percent)

    Harry Holen: 191 (30.91 percent)

    State's attorney

    Rebecca Flanders: 1,685 (57.84 percent)

    Ryan Bialas: 1,222 (41.95 percent)

    Ramsey County

    County Commission (vote for three)

    Jeff Frith: 3,628 (27.63 percent)

    Lucas Wakefield: 3,406 (25.94 percent)

    Mark Olson: 2,221 (16.92 percent)

    Scott Diseth: 2,076 (15.81 percent)

    Myrna Heisler: 1,758 (13.39 percent)

    Steele County

    County Commission District 2

    Richard Strand: 256 (56.14 percent)

    Lance Fugleberg: 196 (42.98 percent)

    Walsh County

    County Commission (vote for two)

    Karen Anderson: 2,675 (35.41 percent)

    Lauren Wild: 2,439 (32.29 percent)

    Jack Karas: 2,420 (32.04 percent)

    Note: Demand recount is possible

    Northeast District Court judge (Incomplete)

    Lonnie Olson: 13,749 (55.75 percent)

    Jim Wang: 10,823 (43.88 percent)

    Ballot questions

    Shall Griggs County continue to participate in the Garrison Conservancy District?

    Yes: 810 (68.01 percent)

    No: 381 (31.99 percent)

    Should Pembina County increase its emergency services communication fee to $1.50 per month "per communication line?"

    Yes: 2,024 (64.75 percent)

    No: 1,102 (35.25 percent)

    Should Steele County Commission issue its bonds to not to exceed $5 million maturing within a maximum of 20 year for the purpose of maintaining the safety of its paved county roads?

    Yes: 655 (65.7 percent)

    No: 342 (34.3 percent)

    MINNESOTA

    Kittson County

    District 2 county commissioner

    Theresia Gillie: 41 (57.75 percent)

    Roland Larter: 29 (40.85 percent)

    Pennington County

    District 5 county commissioner

    Oliver Swanson: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

    Bruce Lawrence: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

    Polk County (incomplete)

    District 1 county commissioner

    Jerry Jacobson: 84 (49.41 percent)

    Jeremy Hovde: 85 (50 percent)

    District 3 county commissioner

    Gary Willhite: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

    Dean Adams: No results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

    District 5 county commissioner

    Donald Casmey: 29 (44.62 percent)

    Don Diedrich: 36 (55.38 percent)

    Explore related topics:NewsNorth DakotaMinnesotaPoliticsElection
    Advertisement