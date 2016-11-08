Johnson leads Fontaine in state Senate race

Johnson and his Democratic opponent, Kip Fontaine, are running to fill the seat left by the retirement of Sen. LeRoy Stumpf, DFL-Plummer, following Stumpf's retirement this year after spending about 36 years in public office.

With 29 of the district's 278 precincts reporting, Johnson is leading with more than 1,050 votes, or about 60 percent of the total vote. Fontaine has just shy of 700 votes in his favor, or slightly less than 40 percent.

District 1 covers Polk, Kittson, Red Lake, Pennington, Marshall and Roseau counties in northwest Minnesota.

Both Fontaine and Johnson approached the election from legal backgrounds. Fontaine, a resident of Mentor, Minn., and a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School, is an attorney and manager of public defender's offices in Thief River Falls and Crookston. He also has served as the assistant Polk County attorney.

Johnson, a resident of East Grand Forks, received his law degree from UND and is an attorney and owner of a law practice in East Grand Forks. In addition to his legal profession, Johnson is a co-owner of a construction company.

Before voters hit the polls Tuesday, both men briefly outlined their positions to the Herald, including an explanation of what they believed were the biggest issues facing residents of their districts.

"Education and local property tax relief are two of the most pressing issues facing northwestern Minnesota," Fontaine stated. "We need to ensure that our children have the same resources, regardless of ZIP code, as the metro area."

Johnson pointed to high personal and business taxation and a "broken health insurance system" as harmful to the district's farms, small business and families.

"Our one-size-fits-all regulatory environment is needlessly creating hardships," Johnson stated. "The biggest issue in Minnesota is that St. Paul has forgotten rural Minnesota."