Cramer wins third term in House with 69 percent of votes

He handily defeated challengers Chase Iron Eyes, a Democrat, and Libertarian Jack Seaman.

In complete but unofficial results, Cramer received 69 percent of the vote compared to Iron Eyes with 24 percent and Seaman with 7 percent with 372 of the 432 precincts reporting.

Cramer, of Bismarck, has served in the U.S. House for two terms. Before Cramer was elected in 2012, he served on the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

“I’ve never had a night quite this good in politics,” Cramer said. “Personally and for our party it is just a really good night for North Dakota Republicans.”

Cramer said his top priorities are to prepare for a new farm bill, roll back regulations at every level and fix the Affordable Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare. The farm bill will expire at the end of 2014.

Cramer had received some criticism for backing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but responded by saying he was the best candidate for North Dakota.

Cramer also raised eyebrows when he announced last week that he intends to request a congressional hearing on media bias in 2016 presidential campaign coverage.

Iron Eyes, a Fort Yates attorney and American Indian activist, was the first Native American to be endorsed for Congress in North Dakota for either party.

His campaign got off to a rocky start when allegations surfaced on the internet of an extramarital affair. He later admitted on Facebook to having an inappropriate “cyber relationship” with a tribal judge, but denied allegations of having an affair.

Seaman ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House in 2014. He has tried to convince voters to vote for the alternative party and believes in limited government.

The winner will take control of North Dakota’s sole seat in the U.S. House for the next two years. The two-year position pays $174,000 a year.