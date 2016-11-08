Voters come out in favor of ND education funding measure

The fund collects 10 percent of the revenue from the oil extraction tax. As of Oct. 1, the fund had more than $573 million, according to the state’s treasurer website. Under the previous state law, only the governor could order its use.

About 65 percent of voters voted yes on the measure with 375 of 432 precincts -- or about 87 percent -- reporting.

Measure 2 requires lawmakers to leave 15 percent of K-12’s budget in the fund. The remainder can be used for “education-related purposes,” according to the measure’s language.

Most lawmakers supported Measure 2 because it will free up funds to spend on education rather than keeping money locked away, said State Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner of Dickinson. The legislature passed Senate Bill 2039 to earmark $400 million from the fund for school construction and higher education, but only when Measure 2 passed.

The North Dakota School Boards Association opposed the measure, fearing the vague language would allow lawmakers to spend the money for other purposes besides K-12 education.