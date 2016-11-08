ND education funding measure appears headed for approval

The fund collects 10 percent of the revenue from the oil extraction tax. As of Oct. 1, the fund had more than $573 million, according to the state’s treasurer website. Under state law now, only the governor can order its use.

About 64 percent of voters voted yes on the measure with 261 of 432 precincts -- or about 60 percent -- reporting.

If enacted, Measure 2 would require lawmakers to leave 15 percent of K-12’s budget in the fund. The remainder could be used for “education-related purposes,” according to the measure’s language.

Most lawmakers support Measure 2 because it would free up funds to spend on education rather than keeping money locked away, said State Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner of Dickinson. The legislature passed Senate Bill 2039 to earmark $400 million from the fund for school construction and higher education, but only if Measure 2 passes.

The North Dakota School Boards Association opposed the measure, fearing the vague language would allow lawmakers to spend the money for other purposes besides K-12 education.