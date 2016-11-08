ND voters support Marsy's Law in early returns

In incomplete returns, with 251 of 432 precincts reporting, Measure 3 was supported by 62 percent of voters and opposed by 38 percent.

Marsy’s Law, spearheaded by a wealthy California businessman, would give victims the right to be treated with respect, to be free from harassment and to be protected from the accused. The measure also would provide victims the right to be protected from the accused and to prevent disclosure of confidential information about the victim.

“I’m very optimistic watching these results come in,” said Kathleen Wrigley of Bismarck, one of Marsy’s Law’s leading supporters. “I really am heartened by the results so far.”

The campaign for Marsy’s Law was backed by almost $2.5 million and advertised heavily on television, where family members of crime victims complained their rights were neglected by the criminal justice system.

Many leading groups came out against Marsy’s Law. Opponents included the North Dakota Victim’s Assistance Association, North Dakota Women’s Network, North Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, North Dakota State’s Attorneys’ Association and North Dakota Trial Lawyers.

Opponents argued Measure 3, although wordy at more than 1,100 words, was vague and therefore likely to provoke expensive legal challenges. Also, they said, North Dakota statutes already afford victims and witnesses 18 rights.

But Marsy’s Law advocates argued victims would be better served if their protections were placed in the constitution.

“No system is perfect,” Wrigley said during the campaign. “There are people falling through the cracks.”

One of the biggest disputes over Marsy’s Law concerned the right of victims and witnesses to refuse discovery, a right opposing lawyers said would clash with the U.S. Constitution’s right for the accused to confront their accusers.

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget estimated that it would cost $3.9 million to implement Marsy’s Law in 2017-19 budget, with $916,000 in estimated costs for the state’s Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents.