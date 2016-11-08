With 373 of 432 precincts reporting, Fedorchak, a Republican, led with 68 percent of votes.

Democrat Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe who was seeking to bring Native American representation on the commission, had 23 percent of votes, and Libertarian Thomas Skadeland, who advocated for decreasing the commission’s jurisdiction in favor of a free market approach, had 9 percent.

In Sioux County, which includes the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, and Rolette County, which includes the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Reservation, voters overwhelmingly chose Hunte-Beaubrun over Fedorchak.

The position carries a six-year term and an annual salary of $108,656. Fedorchak, who oversees the pipeline portfolio, has been serving a partial term since 2013.

In other statewide races, also with 373 of 432 precincts reporting:

Republican State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt is headed for a fourth term in office, leading with 62 percent of votes. Democrat Tim Mathern, who said he would seek to eliminate the office if elected, followed with 30 percent, and Libertarian Eric Olson had 8 percent.

Mathern, a state senator from Fargo, argued duties of the treasurer’s office could be taken on by other offices, freeing up state dollars for other priorities. Schmidt said voters decided in 1984 and 2000 to retain the position of treasurer in the state constitution.

The position has a four-year term and pays an annual salary of $99,881.

In the race for superintendent of public instruction, a nonpartisan position, incumbent Kirsten Baesler secured a second four-year term by a wide margin over challenger Joe Chiang, a math and history teacher from Tolna.

Baesler had 74 percent of votes to Chiang’s 25 percent. The position has an annual salary of $120,410.

In a contested race for a North Dakota Supreme Court seat, Southeast Judicial District Judge Jerod Tufte led with 61 percent of votes while Bismarck attorney Robert Bolinske Sr. had 38 percent.

The position is currently held by Justice Dale Sandstrom, who is retiring at the end of the year. The seat has a 10-year term and annual salary of $157,009.

North Dakota voters were electing a new state auditor for the first time since 1996, after Robert R. Peterson decided not to seek a sixth term. Republican Joshua Gallion led by a wide margin with 76 percent of votes while Libertarian Roland Riemers had 24 percent. The auditor is a four-year term and paid $105,770 a year.

Voters also were deciding on a new insurance commissioner after Republican Adam Hamm

decided not to seek another term. Republican Jon Godfread of Bismarck led with 63 percent, while Democrat Ruth Buffalo of Fargo had 28 percent and Libertarian Nick Bata of Fargo with 9 percent. The position has a four-year term and carries an annual salary of $105,770.