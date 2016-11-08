Steve Gander will replace long-serving Lynn Stauss

"I love this country, I love this community, and I want to serve," Gander said. "It certainly means to ask a lot of questions and listen carefully to what people have to say."

Some of Gander's past civic work includes serving on the East Grand Forks City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission.

The East Grand Forks City Council races, also uncontested, saw the re-election of three members. Chad Grassel (at large), Clarence Vetter (First Ward) and Mark Olstad (Fifth Ward) have all served on the council since 2012. Vetter was on the council previously, from 2004 to 2007. Tim Riopelle (Third Ward) will join the council for the first time, replacing Craig Buckalew, who served since 2006.