One special day at the polls

Eden Lehman came to the Alerus as a caregiver for her wheelchair-bound companion. "He's really excited to vote for the president," Lehman said as they inched toward the front of the line.

All around Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, voters trickled into multiple polling sites at churches and schools. For some, voting on Election Day has special meaning.

"I like to vote on Election Day because it's more exciting to me that way," said red-clad East Grand Forks resident Skyler Johnson outside of the Senior Center. Johnson had her four-year-old son, Archer, in tow.

"He wanted to come in with me and see how it was done," she said. Johnson's husband, Mark Johnson, is running for a seat in Minnesota's state senate.

Mark Kotrba, who always votes Election Day, said he has felt a mood distinctly different from previous elections.

"I like to just get out and see how many other people are voting, too," he said. "I think we're just all very curious tomorrow when we wake up," Johnson said. "What are the headlines going to be?"