Grand Forks buzzing on Election Day
Voting is underway at polling sites around the Grand Forks area on Election Day.
The Alerus Center has had lines wrapping around the building, but voters are casting their ballots at dozens of polling places around town, from schools to churches.
Riverside Christian School in East Grand Forks is getting its students involved. The school's history classes have spent time learning about the details of a presidential election in the months leading up to Election Day, and students cast mock ballots Tuesday morning. They capped off the morning with a visit to the Alerus Center so they can see the voting in action.
For voting information and precinct locations, visit vip.sos.nd.gov.