Grand Forks police investigate stolen vehicle fire
Grand Forks police responded to a vehicle fire early on Tuesday morning at the 300 block of North 16th Street.
According to a police press release, Tamika Salinas told police shortly after the fire call that the car, a Chevy Impala, had been stolen from her residence on Dyke Avenue and had last been seen at 6:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire is unclear, as is whether it was being driven at the time when it started, according to the release. The Grand Forks Police department reminds "citizens to keep their vehicles locked, and not to leave keys in running vehicles."