All six children will remain in the custody of their mother, says the statement, in an agreement that was apparently reached more than a week ago. Also included in the agreement is that Pitt will continue "therapeutic visits" with the six children, ranging in age from 8 to 15.

"We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago. In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother's custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children's best interest," reads the statement.

"We are not in a position to discuss the details," continues the statement. "We hope now that it is clear that the events which led to the dissolution filing involved minor children and their well being, there will be understanding of the sensitivity of the family situation. We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time."

Jolie filed from divorce from Pitt in September, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the legal grounds. Jolie and Pitt first became a couple in 2004, and were married in August 2014.

Later in September, it was revealed that the FBI was "continuing to gather facts" over allegations of a "child welfare incident" regarding Pitt and his children while the family was aboard a private jet which made a landing in International Falls, Minn. The statement made no mention of the alleged incident.