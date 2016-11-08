Polk County man accused of sexually assaulting child

According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office were contacted by a friend of the victim Nov. 5. That friend told authorities the victim said he or she had been sexually assaulted by Jerdee.

Deputies went to the victim's home, where the victim said Jerdee sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was sent to a forensic interviewer at the Family Advocacy Center in Bemidji. In the interview, the victim said he or she had been subjected to sexual assault by Jerdee regularly for several years.

Jerdee had his initial appearance in Polk County District Court on Monday.