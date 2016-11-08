North Dakota, Minnesota differ on voter ID requirements

But due to a recent legal challenge, North Dakota voters do not need to bring an ID to the polls in order to vote today. Instead, they may sign an affidavit swearing they are a qualified voter.

A sample voter's affidavit on the North Dakota Secretary of State's website shows voters will declare they have resided in the precinct in which they are about to vote for at least 30 days before the election, among other qualifications. County auditors will send a postcard verification to people who voted by affidavit after the election. Falsely swearing to the information on an affidavit is a Class A misdemeanor.

Unlike North Dakota, Minnesota requires voters to register. But it's among a handful of states that allow same-day registration.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's website says if a voter's registration is current and active, he or she doesn't need to bring an ID to the polls.

"This means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and you have not moved or changed names since then," it says. "If you need to register or update your registration, or you have not voted in four years or more, you will need to show proof of residence before you vote."

In order to register at a Minnesota polling place today, voters should bring an ID with a current name and address, such as a valid Minnesota driver's license, a learner's permit or ID, or a receipt of any of those forms of ID. A tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature will also work.

Minnesota will also accept a photo ID and a document, such as a recent phone or credit card bill, with current name and address. Click here to learn more about same-day voter registration.