Delvin Shaw to represent himself in murder retrial

Delvin Lamont Shaw, 32, dismissed Kevin McCabe, a court-appointed public defender handling Shaw's retrial, in a procedural hearing Tuesday morning. This is the second court-appointed counsel Shaw has dismissed in the leadup to his retrial. Grand Forks District Judge Jon Jensen told Shaw the court would consider this an official waiver to his right for court-appointed counsel.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

Shaw represented himself in his 2015 trial, in which he was found guilty of murder in the June 24, 2014, death of Jose Luis "Joe" Lopez.

In a 4-1 decision in August, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the Grand Forks District Court "misapplied the law and abused its discretion in admitting evidence" against Shaw.

Shaw dismissed his first court-appointed counsel, Eric Baumann, in a procedural hearing in October. On Tuesday, McCabe called into court to confirm his motion to withdraw from the case.

Jensen told Shaw he expected him to be fully competent in the rules of the court throughout the trial, and said the court would not allow him any special accommodations for not being an attorney. The judge ordered the State's Attorney's Office to give Shaw a copy of court rules and relevant criminal codes in the case. Jensen told Shaw the state would turn over its full discovery file to him within the next day.

Shaw, who was shuffling through papers while bound by shackles Tuesday morning, told Jensen he would likely file motions for additional pretrial hearings to have certain evidence removed.

On June 24, 2014, investigators say Shaw broke into Lopez's Grand Forks apartment, where Lopez, his fiancee and their 2-year-old daughter were sleeping, and shot him to death. Shaw, who is from Winston-Salem, N.C., received the maximum penalty for the Class AA felony—life in prison without parole. The jury also found him guilty of burglary, a Class B felony. Prosecutors relied on testimony regarding Shaw's alleged involvement in an earlier burglary during the trial. Grand Forks Police developed the theory that Shaw took part in a burglary four days before the murder in an apartment above Lopez's and that he broke into the wrong unit when he later returned after receiving a threat related to the burglary. Shaw was never charged in the earlier burglary, though the state argued testimony and evidence should be considered in the murder trial to show his plan, motive and intent to return to the apartment to respond to the threat. The state's high court disagreed.

"After reviewing the entire record, we cannot conclude the admission of the evidence of the earlier burglary without the required analysis and without a cautionary instruction was harmless error," the Supreme Court ruling stated