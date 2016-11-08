Driver flees van after crash in Grand Forks
Grand Forks police were looking for a man who fled after crashing a minivan into a utility pole Tuesday morning on Reeves Drive.
According to police, the suspect left a damaged Mercury Villager around 7:30 a.m. at Reeves and Reeves Court and ran toward the Red River. Officers later found a man matching the driver's description in the area, but he evaded them by swimming across the river into East Grand Forks.
East Grand Forks police assisted Grand Forks officers in searching across the river but did not find the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and wearing jeans and dark hooded sweatshirt.
Police Lt. Bill Macki said investigators were trying to track information about the minivan, but it last was registered two years ago and has since been sold.