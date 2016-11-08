Search
    Driver flees van after crash in Grand Forks

    By Christopher Bjorke Today at 8:14 a.m.

    Grand Forks Police say a driver struck a utility pole and fled his vehicle on foot in the 500 block of Reeves Drive Tuesday morning.

    Police briefly diverted traffic on Reeves between Fourth Avenue South and Eighth Avenue South as officers and a fire crew investigated a Mercury Villager minivan with front-end damage. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m.

    Police Cpl. Jason Kaiser said the driver abandoned the van at the corner of Reeves and Reeves Court in ran toward the Red River.

    "We're still trying to track him down," Kaiser said.

