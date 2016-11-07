City Council members, who could have approved a building deal for the park at 15 S. Fourth St., were met with more than half a dozen members of the public who aired their opinions on the topic, many of whom demanded a chance for the public to voice their concerns on the park.

"A lot of people have asked me why there have not been public hearings," said Adam Kemp, a Grand Forks artist and a vocal proponent of preserving the park. "I encourage you all to think very seriously about having at least one major public hearing."

City Council member Crystal Schneider—who, along with the rest of the council, sat through several speakers on the topic—made the motion to table the deal until a special council meeting next week. She pointed out that members of the public at first seemed concerned with giving developers too many financial concessions in a deal, which she said was addressed.

"Tonight, what we were hearing is that people were concerned with a lack of public input," Schneider said. "And so I think ... we really want to be transparent and we want people to have the opportunity say what they feel about the park. Prolonging it one more meeting makes sense considering how strongly people feel about this."

The building deal was negotiated with Dakota Commercial and Development—the development company backing the project. Kevin Ritterman, the company's president, said that the new building would cost between $7 million and $8 million, include roughly two dozen condos and leave room for retail space on the first floor, potentially with office space on the second.

If the building deal were approved, it would have cemented financial details such as land price, a construction start date and the immediate future of the public art on the land. The result would have been a white, angular, five-story building on South Fourth Street, with a walkway spruced up with greenery—and potentially public art—linking the sidewalk to the alley and adjacent pocket parks.

But the tabling of the deal marks a setback for the project, which so far has received strong council interest. In late September and early October, council members moved to enter negotiations with Dakota Commercial to draw up a building deal. In late October, that deal was approved in committee, and appeared poised to win council approval on Monday night.

City Administrator Todd Feland pointed out that those meetings, while not technically "public hearings," offered significant opportunity for members of the public to be heard on the matter. City Council member Danny Weigel, who voted against tabling the matter, offered a similar argument.

"It's something that we've looked at for four or five meetings in the past. We've looked at emails that we've gotten from citizens around Grand Forks," Weigel said. "You know, there's been a lot of information that we've been provided. Tonight, it seemed like an appropriate time to make a decision on whether to move forward or not on the development of Arbor Park."

City Council member Ken Vein also voted against tabling the measure. Council President Dana Sande was not present for the vote.

The move also buys time for a petition drive on the matter. Mary Weaver, proprietor of Browning Arts—just down the street from Arbor Park—is a leader of a group collecting signatures to ask the city to sell the property for $1 to the Park District. Barring that, they'd like the land to be sold for the same amount to a public nonprofit group of their choosing.

Weaver has said she hopes the signatures make an impact, even if they come after a council vote. Monday's delay staves off that deadline.

Weaver declined to comment after the meeting.

Near the end of the meeting, Mayor Mike Brown commented on the fortitude of the council, apparently for their handling of the matter.

"Change is the most difficult thing we face, and I'm very proud of this council for what you've done," Brown said.