Thank you for inviting me. I will bring my own lunch money.

By the time next Tuesday rolls around, we will all know who will be our next president. I am so glad this is Election Day and all the campaigning will be over—for better or for worse!

Then we can get back to the serious business of this week—which is Veterans Day on Friday. I don't know how much history you have studied in the fourth grade. When I was a child back in the 1930s, people always talked about World War I. I had an uncle who was gassed over in Europe. Then came World War II and my brother Harley was in the service flying missions over Germany from England. My brother Walter was on the ground crews fixing planes in Europe.

I remember the many active World War I veterans in Grand Forks. They used to have huge conventions and long parades. Now the ranks of World War II have gradually been shrinking. There are many veterans of the more recent Vietnam War around Grand Forks.

I hope none of the students in your classes now at St. Mike's will ever have to go to war. But I am sure you will join in on Friday honoring the veterans who have sacrificed their lives for us.

Do you play basketball, Kamryn? I go to all the hoops and volleyball games at UND. I plan to be there Friday afternoon when the women play Drake. My favorite player is Lexi Klabo.

Thanks, again, for the invitation to St. Mike's. See you next Tuesday.

Marilyn Hagerty.

P.S. I was wondering whether any students in your class write letters. I was just reading an article about that in the Economist. It says a number of school boards in America have instigated a return to basics—especially time spent learning longhand.

P.P.S. I also wonder what you order when you eat in a café. How often do you eat out?