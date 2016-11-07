ND couple mixes rap with violin, and it's a hit

Josh grew up in Minneapolis, across from a basketball court in a racially diverse neighborhood. A lot of rap and hip-hop music from the neighborhood kids' radios drifted in through his bedroom window.

"It just kind of gets in you," he said of the music.

That, along with singing at church with his family and the influence of fellow Minneapolis native Prince, shaped his musical tastes and talents.

Tara's mother was a classically trained piano teacher in Bismarck. Naturally, she also learned to play, then later added the violin to her repertoire and studied at St. Olaf College.

Tara worked full time in the music industry, first teaching at local schools and then serving as associate concertmaster for the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra, working with the symphony's youth orchestra and giving private music lessons.

Both Bohlens were pursuing their musical dreams when a friend asked them to help build a recording studio. In return, the friend helped Josh get a start on his rap album.

Josh said the longer he and his wife worked on the album, the more they realized "this is not a solo thing" — and B-L'Attitude was born.

"It's a unique mix," Tara said.

The couple say their purpose is to deliver music with a message. The name B-L'Attitude is a combination of four words: be, love attitude and latitude.

Tara said, when a person is loved, it can change their attitude and give them latitude to pursue their dreams.

Josh said his rhymes are meant to be positive and inspirational — encouraging people to rise above any obstacles they might be facing, thus setting them free.

"We meet people where they're at so they can be inspired," he said.

And following a good reception from the audiences at several live performances, the Bohlens are encouraged that their message is working.

Tara said the desire to help people love themselves and be happy in mind, body and spirit "consumed us even before music did." Music has become their way of doing that.

"People are moved by music," Josh said.

The Bohlens said their music contains a lot of Christian messages, but it's their desire to appeal to all people with their electronic dance music, hip-hop, funk, rap and violin mash-up.

They have performed in Medora, at TedX in Bismarck and for their congregation at Surprise Church; and they are preparing to travel to Northfield, Minn., to play for a gathering of college students.

Their music is for sale through their website, www.b-lattitude.com, and at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau.