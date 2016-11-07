Man accused of accidentally shooting 6-month-old in neck

The baby is in stable condition and was transported to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment, police said.

The man told police he was sitting on the couch at his home on the 4300 block of Trenton Drive in Bismarck with the firearm between his legs and pointed at the ground. He allegedly put two rounds in the magazine, pulled the action to clear the rounds, causing the gun to go off. The infant was on the floor four feet away.

The man was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and taken to the Burleigh County Detention Center due to his emotional state, police said.